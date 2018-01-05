Simone Garcia Johnson on Becoming the First Golden Globes Ambassador: "It Was Surreal"

When Simone Garcia Johnson steps out on the 2018 Golden Globes stage on Sunday, she will be forging a new path.

As the show's first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador, the 16-year-old daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia is tasked with not only handing out the golden statues during the ceremony like former Mr. and Miss Golden Globes, but to also represent the HFPA's philanthropic efforts for the entire year.

"It was surreal," the teenager told E!'s Jason Kennedy of learning the news of the new role. "My parents told me and we were all so excited and I'm really happy that the Hollywood Foreign Press chose to make this change because it's more inclusive and it promotes equality and I feel strongly about those things and I'm so happy to represent that title."