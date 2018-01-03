Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Sweat It Out at a Private Pilates Class

The couple that works out together, stays together!

Fresh off their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez worked up a sweat on Wednesday when they attended a Pilates class at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood.

A source tells E! News that the high-profile duo took a private class with the owner of the studio.

The insider also said that Selena frequents Hot Pilates weekly with her close friends and has been trying to get Justin to try the workout for a while. The insider also added that Selena was excited that Bieber was willing to come with her, and added that they had "a blast."

Despite the workout being "very challenging" given the intense heat, Justin "loved" it, said the source.

For the workout, the sultry singer donned a Puma leggings, oversized white sweatshirt and a $455 pair of Garrett Leight sunglasses.

The "Sorry" singer wore a white tank top and white basketball shorts for his Pilates sesh.