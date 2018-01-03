Taco Bell Adding $1 Nacho Fries to Menu...Bye, 2018 New Year's Resolutions!

Paramount Home Entertainment
Want to do something fun? Want to go to Taco Bell?
Because...whatever, you're getting nacho fries.
That's right; Taco Bell announced on Wednesday that they will be on its menu at restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting on January 25 and will cost just $1. So long, 2018 New Year's healthy eating resolutions!
The fries are "crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning" and served with a side of warm nacho cheese. They can also be served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49 and topped with add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and yes, more nacho cheese.
YES! @TacoBell is stepping up the fast food game with their latest creation. Behold: #NachoFries! https://t.co/pnnWTtsEbp pic.twitter.com/czKJYoQlpu— Radio 104.5 (@Radio1045) May 17, 2017
@tacobell we want answers. Why are you covering up the nacho fries?? #NachoFries #Conspiracy #MBMBaM— The Dimwitty (@SNUCKLES) April 20, 2017
Yo @tacobell why are you keeping us in the dark about #NachoFries ? ??#ReleaseThePressRelease #InvestigateOutsideTheBun— The Bearance (@bearwithmedude) April 17, 2017
The nacho fries were initially sold last spring at select Taco Bell restaurants in West Virginia and Bakersfield, California.
Taco Bell plans to introduce 20 $1 items on menus nationwide and in test markets this year, on top of 20 $1 mainstay menu items.