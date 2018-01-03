Are Scandal & How to Get Away With Murder Crossing Over? See the Kerry Washington Photo That Has Us Wondering

Olivia Pope, what are you up to?

Scandal star Kerry Washington has just thrown all of Shondaland into a frenzy with one very exciting Instagram post that seems to indicate that, before the long-running political thriller signs off for good this spring, she'll be involved in a crossover with fellow TGIT series How to Get Away With Murder. In the photo, Washington sits, dressed in full Liv Pope attire, on a bench in what is clearly the courthouse set of HTGAWM. "Hey Ms @violadavis check it out," she captioned the post. "This spot look familiar?! Where are you?"

It's crossover time. Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes and How to Get Away With Murder's Peter Nowalk both confirmed the crossover and meeting of Olivia Pope and Viola Davis' Annalise Keating on Twitter. "People. It's happening. @petenowalk, you ready for this? #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal," Rhimes tweeted.