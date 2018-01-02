Gal Gadot and More Stars Shine at 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival
Mike Vulpo
Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 8:35 PM
New year means brand-new award season!
Before the 2018 Golden Globes kick off Sunday night in Hollywood, some of the biggest movie stars are heading to the California desert for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The annual festival kicked off with a star-studded Film Awards Gala where more than a few familiar faces celebrated some of the best big-screen projects of 2017.
Before joining visionary director Patty Jenkins for a screening of Wonder Woman Wednesday morning, Gal Gadot shined in a bright yellow dress. As for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers they made opening night date night as they posed on the red carpet and supported Call Me By Your Name.
"Family vacay pt. 2," Elizabeth shared on Instagram earlier in the day before getting glammed up for the evening event. "Pregaming in Palm Springs."
We're keeping track of all the star sightings in our gallery below. And for more information on the Palm Springs tradition, visit their official website.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Gal Gadot
A vision in yellow! The Wonder Woman star shines bright in a gown fit for any super heroine.
Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers
The Call Me By Your Name star and his stunning wife leave the kids at home for a night on the town.
Mary J. Blige
The Mudbound star makes her entrance at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival in an ornate gown and jewelry by Chopard.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain
There's so much to love about the Molly's Game star's sexy take on the LBD.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Salma Hayek
The actress prepares to spread her wings and fly in an emerald green lace gown with a pink bow cinching her waist.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet
Call Me By Your Name's 22-year-old breakout star is all smiles on one of many 2018 award season red carpets.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird's leading lady takes a page out of the 80s in her vibrant satin number with rhinestones galore.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Common
Looking sharp! The rapper keeps it elegant in a navy blue suit.
Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water actress sports a sophisticated Tadashi Shoji lace gown with chiffon detailing for her evening in Palm Springs.
