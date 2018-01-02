Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines Expecting Baby No. 5

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 7:23 PM

Joanna Gaines

Instagram

It's going to be an exciting year in the Gaines household!

On Tuesday evening, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines had some big news to share with their family and friends. As it turns out, they are expecting baby No. 5!

"Gaines party of 7," he wrote to his Instagram followers. "(If you're still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines."

In the announcement, Joanna debuted her baby bump in a gray sweatshirt. As for Chip, he had some fun of his own while wearing a matching T-shirt.

The famous duo is already proud parents to two sons and two daughters. Congratulations to the entire family! 

Story developing…more to come!

