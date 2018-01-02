Tamar Braxton Sets the Record Straight on Vincent Herbert Relationship

Tamar Braxton wants to clear the air on her relationship status.
In a new social media post, the singer set the record straight on where things stand with her estranged husband Vincent Herbert.
"NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!!" she shared on Instagram. "Angry or not…it's about my SON!!"
Tamar added, "P.s. we ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he's NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord I've made LOTS of mistakes and I'm just trying to be a better person."
Earlier today, video footage surfaced of Tamar and Vincent arriving at LAX airport in Los Angeles with their son. In addition, social media users spotted the pair celebrating New Year's Eve together at an undisclosed location.
While it may appear to be two friendly exes hanging out over the holidays, fans recently learned that Vincent was arrested and detained for several hours on Christmas Day.
In addition, Tamar filed for divorce back in October just one month before their ninth anniversary.
"Co-Parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task. While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays," Tamar said in a statement to E! News this past weekend. "In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated. To be clear, there was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas."
She continued, "I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser, that Vince is not. I'm deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we will remember Christmas 2017, but, my moto is and maintains to be 'Bluebird of Happiness' and nobody will stop my joy and Blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!"
Moving forward, Tamar is focused on her remaining tour dates on the West Coast where she will open for Xscape. The former Real co-host will also continue to savor time with her son Logan.
"Before the show it's the Logan party," she previously wrote on Instagram before showtime.