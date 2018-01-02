YouTube Star Logan Paul "Ashamed" of Himself for Posting ''Suicide Forest'' Video

Logan Paul is "ashamed" and "disappointed" in himself.
The 22-year-old YouTube star is receiving major backlash after posting a controversial video over the weekend from his time in Aokigahara, which is known for being the location of many suicides and is referred to as "suicide forest." During Logan's video, which has since been removed, he appeared to show a deceased body.
After the video was removed, Logan took to Twitter to apologize and now he's apologizing a second time in a new vlog.
"I've made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don't expect to be forgiven. I'm simply here to apologize," Logan says in the video above.
"So what we came across that day in the woods was obviously unplanned and the reactions you saw on tape were raw and they were unfiltered," he continues. "None of us knew how to react or how to feel. I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down, stopped recording what we were going through. There's a lot of things I should have done differently but I didn't and for that from the bottom of my heart I am sorry."
He then shares, "I want to apologize to the internet, I want to apologize to anyone who has seen the video, I want to apologize to anyone who has been affected or touched by mental illness or depression or suicide and but most importantly I want to apologize to the victim and his family. For my fans who are defending my actions, please don't, they don't deserve to be defended. The goal with my content is always to entertain, to push the boundaries, to be all inclusive. In the world I live in I share most everything I do. The intent is never to be heartless, cruel or malicious. Like I said I made a huge mistake. I don't expect to be forgiven. I'm just here to apologize. I'm ashamed of myself. I'm disappointed in myself. And I promise to be better. I will be better. Thank you."
Many celebs have taken to Twitter to share their response to Logan's controversial video post. Aaron Paul tweeted Monday, "Dear @LoganPaul, How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell. Ap."
After seeing Logan's Twitter apology Monday, Sophie Turner wrote, "@LoganPaul You're an idiot. You're not raising awareness. You're mocking. I can't believe how self-praising your 'apology' is. You don't deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did."
Chrissy Teigen also posted a series of tweets in response to Logan's video on Tuesday morning. "Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make...ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal, should we really be trying I ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on," she wrote.
She then shared, "An example I have is with a certain clothing company. Years ago the designers said things i personally found horrible about IVF children. I made the choice to simply...never wear or purchase again instead of trying to 'end them'."
Responding to a tweet about Logan's Twitter apology, Chrissy replied, "Oh I'm not saying what he did wasn't sick and stupid and his videos aren't or haven't been stupid, I'm saying...a lot of you don't know what it's like to have a campaign to end your entire being."