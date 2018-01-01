YouTube Star Logan Paul Apologizes After Posting Video Filmed in "Japanese Suicide Forest"

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 1, 2018 8:14 PM

Logan Paul

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Logan Paul is apologizing to his fans and followers after posting a controversial video.

The YouTube star recently traveled to Aokigahara, a forest in Japan that is referred to as "suicide forest" because it's the site of hundreds of suicides.

According to New York Magazine, Logan decided to post a video from the area titled "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…" that appeared to feature a deceased body. On Monday night, however, the video was removed and an apology was issued.

"Let's start with this—I'm sorry," Logan explained to his 3.9 million Twitter followers. "This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong."

He continued, "I didn't do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the Internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That's never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought 'if this video saves just ONE life, it'll be worth it,' I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am."

In an intro to the footage, Logan reportedly called the 15-minute video, "the most real vlog I've ever posted to this channel."

"I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I'm pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever," he shared via NY Magazine. "Now with that said: buckle the f--k up, because you're never gonna see a video like this again!"

While the video reportedly received more than 6 million views in less than a day, many were quick to express their outrage leading to Logan's apology.

"I do this s--t ever day. I've made a 15 minute TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it's easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications," he explained in his Twitter post. "I'm often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have & with great power comes great responsibility…for the first time in my life I'm regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won't happen again."

He added, "I love everyone. I believe in people. I'm out here. Peace. #Logang4Life."

