Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Credits Boyfriend Andrew Glennon for Getting Her Out of "Depression Mode"

Amber Portwood is ready to introduce her boyfriend to the small screen.

On Monday night's all-new Teen Mom OG, viewers were able to meet Andrew Glennon for the first time as he gushed about his leading lady.

"The first day of filming [Marriage Boot Camp], I was in the interview room with her and that's when I think I learned the most," he confessed to MTV producers. "From that point on, I'd try and place myself in the house where you were to hear more because I wanted to know even more."

When Andrew revealed he didn't have any kids, Amber was even more thrilled. "It's been nice, man. It's been nice just having him here to like distract me from the bulls--t," she explained. "I was in, like, a bad depression mode there for awhile until he came. I needed a big distraction though."

Amber previously appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier. After they broke up, Amber and Andrew (who was a member of production) decided to turn their work friendship into something more.