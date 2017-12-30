Shakira and Gerard Piqué Cuddle Up in the Cold During Their Holiday Vacation

Shakira, Gerard Pique?

Best Image / BACKGRID

He is her amor...

As they headed out of New York City's JFK airport on Saturday, Shakira 40, and Gerard Piqué, 30, were caught getting all snuggly at the tail end of their Christmas vacation. Cue the melting of hearts around the world.

The PDA-tastic pair was spotted leaving the Big Apple ahead of Sunday's New Year's Eve celebrations. Looks like the parents of two, who got together in 2010, are still all about each other...

The cute couple, who were bundled up for the cold, flew out of the City That Never Sleeps with their young sons Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2. The family of four definitely had some quality time in NYC—they arrived in New York on Dec. 24.

Earlier in the week, Shak had some good news and bad news for her fans hoping to see her on her postponed El Dorado tour. The Columbian beauty announced that due to a prolonged recovery from a vocal cord injury, she had to once again postpone the North American leg of her tour, after delaying her first set of tour dates in Europe last month. But the good news is that she will be back on the road in June.

In November, Shakira announced that she had to postponed the El Dorado tour, which was set to start in Europe, saying that weeks earlier, she had suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage. She said she had already gone on vocal rest but that it did not alleviate her condition. 

Photos

How to Look Hot Like Shakira

Before her vocal cord issues, the singer opened up earlier this year to Telemundo's Detrás de la Fama about her album, which has many songs about her relationship with her main man. 

"There are a lot of personal songs that are dedicated to the father of my children," she said.

One of those tracks dedicated to Piqué is "Me Enamoré." 

"It's a narration of how I met Gerard and how I fell in love," she said to Telemundo's Rashel Díaz. "I think our story was very fun. We also took a lot of risks and we went against all odds that we had against us, and we were able to form the family that we have today. We all have a love story to tell, this is mine." 

The South American singer and Spanish soccer player met on the set of Shakira's song "Waka Waka," which was the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song. 

Check out the couple's adorable family photos...

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Los 40 Music Awards

GTRES via AP Images

Shakira, Gerard, Milan and Sasha at Los40 Music Awards in Spain. 

Shakira, Gerard Pique

FameFlynet

The City Of Love

Shakira and Gerard enjoy a night out together in Paris.

Shakira, Gerard Pique

GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

A Night Out

These love birds are not afraid to publicly show their love for one another.

Shakira, Gerard Piqué

Christopher Polk/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Major PDA

These two show some major PDA as they lock lips.

Gerard Pique, Shakira, Milan

Instagram

Family Time

Family day on a farm.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Milan, World Baby Shower, UNICEF

Courtesy: Jaume de la Iguana/UNICEF

Picture Perfect

How gorgeous can one family be?

Shakira, Gerard Pique, New Year's Eve 2015

Instagram

Crazy In Love

These two are madly in love and it's written all over their faces.

Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

Instagram

Cuteness Overload

What an adorable moment between Gerard and his children. There is nothing like a father's love.


Gerard Pique, Shakira, Milan

Marc Baptiste/Facebook

Love Birds

This portrait is nothing short of perfect.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Milan Pique

Splash News

Say Cheese

It was a family affair when Gerard accepted his award for the best Catalonian football player.


Shakira, Gerard Pique, Milan Pique

fotopress/Getty Images

But First, Let Me Take A Selfie

Did someone say family goals?

 

Gerard Pique

JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Daddy Time

Milan and Sasha bring their father a ray of sunshine during his Spanish league football match.

 

Shakira Instagram

Instagram

Smooches

Shakira showing her hubby some love.

Shakira, Milan, Sasha

Instagram

Little Angels

Shakira made both of her sons look cherubic in this adorable picture.

Shakira, Sasha Piqué Mebarak

Instagram

Happy Little Guy!

The proud mom Instagrammed these adorable photos of son Sasha hitting the 5-month mark on June 29, 2015.

Shakira, Sasha, Gerard Pique

UNICEF

Father & Son

The singer's partner posted this pic of himself with their newborn second son, Sasha, on Feb. 6, 2015. A full version appears on the website of the UNICEF Baby Shower, a charity initiative the couple supports.

Shakira

Instagram

Sasha Has Arrived!

The trio welcomed son Sasha to the family just last week— making baby Milan an older brother.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Barcelona

IPA/bauergriffinonline.com

Love Is in the Air

The singer scored a goal when she started dating the Barça soccer star back in 2011.

Gerard Pique, Shakira, Milan

Instagram

Farm Day

Shakira, Gerard and son Milan are snapped at the farm.

Shakira

Instagram

Fun Day With the Family

This collage has us on cuteness overload! The singer uploaded pics of her beautiful family having a good time.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Milan

Instagram

Family Fun in Black and White

The beautiful trio are pictured in a black and white photo.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Barcelona, Spain

AKM Images/GSI Media

Date Night

The lovebirds enjoy a date night out together.

Shakira, Twitter

Twitter

Alone Time

The singer and her man snap a cute pic together.

Shakira, Milan, Instagram

Instagram

Double Take

Like mother, like son. Shakira copies Milan's crying face—which is still so cute!

Shakira, Gerard Pique

KDNPIX/Splash News

PDA Alert

Awww! Gerard gives his woman a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Shakira, Twitter

Twitter

A Plaid Pig

The couple and their son snap a quick family photo! Of course, their newborn boy, Sasha, is not pictured here.

Shakira, Baby Milan, Instagram

Instagram

Tickle Tickle

Milan has the giggles as dad Gerard gives him the tickles.

Gerard Pique, Milan Pique Mebarak, Shakira Twit Pic

Unicef

Baby Milan Is Here!

How precious is this! Gerard gently kisses baby Milan on the cheek after his birth.

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Milan, Instagram

Instagram

Fun Day With Dad

The soccer star is snapped with his first son. Don't you just want to pinch his cheeks!

Shakira, Gerard Pique

Twitter

Peaceful Milan

Baby Milan looks so peaceful in this family photo.

 

Shakira, Gerard Piqué

Courtesy: UNICEF

Expectant Parents For UNICEF

The singer exposes her very pregant belly with her man in this UNICEF photoshoot.

Singer Shakira, Gerard Pique

Splash

The Couple Enjoy Parenthood

The superstar parents take a stroll with baby Milan looking oh so chic.

