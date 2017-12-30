Kyle Richards' Husband Speaks Out After Home Burglary: "Nothing Replaces Family"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky is emphasizing what is really important after the family's $8.2 million home was burglarized.

Earlier this week, their house in Encino, California was broken into and more than $1 million worth of items was reportedly stolen while they and their kids were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado and after they posted pics from their trip. Police confirmed to E! News that a burglary was reported at the residence but offered no details.

Umansky posted a slew of photos of his family on Instagram on Saturday, writing, "Memories #family. Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings but they can't steal your memories or your love."

His and Richards' 17-year-old daughter Sophia also posted a photo of the three embracing, writing, "All that matters."