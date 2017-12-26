Kendall Jenner Will No Longer Update Her App in 2018

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Dec. 26, 2017 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
La La Kent, Randall Emmett, Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent's Married Boyfriend Randall Emmett Is Officially Divorced From Actress Ambyr Childers

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Adidas, Apple, Disney and More Stocks for Christmas

Francia Raisa, Chris Adkins

Francia Raisa Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram: 5 Things to Know About Chris Adkins

Keeping up with Kendall Jenner will be harder to do in 2018.

The 22-year-old supermodel announced Tuesday that, in a week, her app is going dark. "As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "I hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall."

Jenner and her sisters launched their apps (and corresponding websites) in the fall of 2015. Access to each family members' app cost subscribers $2.99 a month or $24.99 a year. Jenner's content was beauty and fashion focused, whereas her sisters published more lifestyle content.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Kendall Jenner, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Forbes named Jenner the world's highest-paid model, with an estimated $22 million in earnings. Jenner is also the most followed model on Instagram with 85.7 million fans.

Jenner has been experiencing increased "anxiety" in the last year, and she has suffered panic attacks, too. She is more reserved than her sisters—something she's not ashamed to admit. "When I think something, I don't usually say it, which is fine. It's more that I'm introverted. I never had anxiety about it. I knew it was part of who I am and I owned it," she blogged in February. "I only get shy if I'm around people who make me nervous, which I guess is normal."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM, only on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.