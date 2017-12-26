Kendall Jenner Will No Longer Update Her App in 2018

Keeping up with Kendall Jenner will be harder to do in 2018.
The 22-year-old supermodel announced Tuesday that, in a week, her app is going dark. "As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "I hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall."
Jenner and her sisters launched their apps (and corresponding websites) in the fall of 2015. Access to each family members' app cost subscribers $2.99 a month or $24.99 a year. Jenner's content was beauty and fashion focused, whereas her sisters published more lifestyle content.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Earlier this year, Forbes named Jenner the world's highest-paid model, with an estimated $22 million in earnings. Jenner is also the most followed model on Instagram with 85.7 million fans.
Jenner has been experiencing increased "anxiety" in the last year, and she has suffered panic attacks, too. She is more reserved than her sisters—something she's not ashamed to admit. "When I think something, I don't usually say it, which is fine. It's more that I'm introverted. I never had anxiety about it. I knew it was part of who I am and I owned it," she blogged in February. "I only get shy if I'm around people who make me nervous, which I guess is normal."
