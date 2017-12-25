All the Fashion Details on Meghan Markle’s Christmas Debut

Meghan Markle stepped out for her very first Christmas with the royal family and all eyes were on, what else, her ensemble for the special occasion!

The 36-year-old actress and activist appeared to be all smiles as she stood alongside Kate Middleton, Prince William and her soon-to-be husband Prince Harry outside of the church near Sandringham.

Based on today's look, it's quite clear that Harry's fiancé has had no troubles at all transitioning into royal dressing traditions and is already making her mark with her own sense of style.