Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Girlfriend Pregnant With Their First Child

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison | Mon., Dec. 25, 2017 7:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Christmas Eve Together With Family

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Attend Christmas Party

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards, Couples, 2016

Will Smith Jokes That Jada Smith Pinkett Has Way Too Much Christmas Spirit

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz

Instagram

First comes GTL, then comes baby…

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley are expecting their first child together. The excited couple shared the good news as well as adorable pregnancy photos and revealed that they're expecting a baby girl to Us Weekly.

According to the reality star, his leading lady is six months along and despite the fact that he claims "every guy wants a boy," he's thrilled to welcome a baby girl into the world because he's "used to being around girls" since he has sisters.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro began dating earlier this year and have been nearly inseparable since.

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

Just a few days ago, the future father posted the following sweet message to Harley:

"Things in life never go as planned or happen the way you expect it! #BestFriend #MyLife #LoveHer."

It sure looks like these parents-to-be have extra reason to celebrate this holiday season and have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

Congratulations to both on the exciting family news!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.