Kevin Hart Gifts His Kids a Snowy Christmas in Malibu

If the Harts can't go to the (snowy) mountains, then the mountains must come to them.
Kevin Hart brought his family the ultimate gift on Christmas Eve, one they would rarely receive naturally in southern California: snow.
The comedian, one of the most successful in the world, and Jumanji actor threw a winter wonderland party in the dry Malibu mountains and had massive amounts of snow and ice brought in and dumped over a hill for his three kids and other loved ones to play in.
Guests were gifted snow boots and enjoyed a variety of activities, such as sledding and ice skating.
Kevin is a father to daughter Heaven, 12, and sons Hendrix, 10, and baby Kenzo. The star's wife Eniko Hart gave birth to the child in November.
On Christmas 2017, the actor and comedian gifted his family and friends a snowy wonderland in Malibu. Pictured: Kevin and wife Eniko Hart.
"I bought Aspen to Malibu since we couldn't go to Aspen this year," Kevin wrote on Instagram. "Anything for my kids. #Harts #happyholidays."
Time for some fun winter activities!
Eniko Hart films her husband dancing in the snow.
Guest enjoyed some fun winter activities.
Kevin's wife Eniko Hart shared this image on Instagram.
The actor cradles his baby boy.
The actor poses with his eldest children.
The actor poses with wife Eniko Hart.
"We got a snow man over here," he says in a video. "I'm missing the Christmas music! put the Christmas music on!"