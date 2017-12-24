Kylie Jenner Is Still Missing From the Kardashian Christmas Card

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 11:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Christmas Eve Together With Family

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Attend Christmas Party

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards, Couples, 2016

Will Smith Jokes That Jada Smith Pinkett Has Way Too Much Christmas Spirit

Kim Kardashian, Christmas, Card, Christmas Card, Day 24, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 24

Eli Linnetz

Where are you Kylie?

OK, so maybe that's not exactly the "Where Are You Christmas" song you were expecting on this Merry Christmas Eve, but seriously...Where's Kylie Jenner?

The Kardashians released day 24 of their Christmas card unveiling today, and we still have no glimpse of Kylie at all.

It's exceptionally weird that she's missing from today's photo as it features almost the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, including: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her mom Mary Jo Houghton, and even Kendall Jenner made her return!

Photos

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Reveal

Kourtney's kids Penelope and Mason Disick also made the photo, though her youngest son Reign did not. Both of Kim's kiddos, North and Saint West, were also featured, but Kanye West was notably absent. And although Rob Kardashian has not been photographed so far, his daughter Dream has been in several pictures over the last month. 

Of course, we still have one more day to go, which has us wondering: Will Kylie take part in the final cut?

With reports circulating that she's pregnant with her first child, many are hoping she'll confirm the news by revealing her baby bump in the last pic tomorrow. But it looks like we'll just have to wait and find out!

Khloe Kardashian, Mommy Bracelet

Snapchat

Speaking of pregnancies, Khloe recently confirmed months-long reports that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her growing baby bump, she wrote, "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

She continued, "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"

Following the announcement, several people close to Khloe have reached out to send their well wishes. 

Last night she showed off a gorgeous rose gold "Mommy" bracelet gifted to her from her besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

As we wait for the final Kardashian Christmas card reveal tomorrow, take a look through all 24 days of their photos below:

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 1

See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 2

Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 3

Little Reign Disick is quite the model!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 4

Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 5

Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 6

Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 7

Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 8

North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.

Dream Kardashian, Mason Disick, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 9

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 10

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 11

Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kendall Jenner

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 12

Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 13

Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Mason Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 14

"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 15

Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 16

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, M.J., Day 17

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 17

Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kanye West, North West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 18

Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 19

Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.

Kardashian Christmas Card, Kardashian Christmas Card Day 20, Saint West, Grandma MJ

Eli Linnetz

Day 20

Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian Christmas Card Day 21, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

DAY 21

The West family steal the spotlight for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card. 

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 22, Kanye West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

DAY 22

Kanye West is a doting dad to his only son in this sweet portrait.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 22, Dream Kardashian, Kids, Day 23

Eli Linnetz

DAY 23

Kris Jenner appears with her mom, three of her five daughters and five of her six grandchildren.

Kim Kardashian, Christmas, Card, Christmas Card, Day 24, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 24

Eli Linnetz

DAY 24

Almost the whole family is together for this Christmas Eve pic, with the exception of Kanye West, Reign Disick, Rob Kardashian and, most notably, Kylie Jenner.

Article continues below

Do you think Kylie will make her appearance in the card tomorrow? Sound off in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Christmas , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.