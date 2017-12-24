Kylie Jenner Is Still Missing From the Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz
Where are you Kylie?
OK, so maybe that's not exactly the "Where Are You Christmas" song you were expecting on this Merry Christmas Eve, but seriously...Where's Kylie Jenner?
The Kardashians released day 24 of their Christmas card unveiling today, and we still have no glimpse of Kylie at all.
It's exceptionally weird that she's missing from today's photo as it features almost the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, including: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her mom Mary Jo Houghton, and even Kendall Jenner made her return!
Kourtney's kids Penelope and Mason Disick also made the photo, though her youngest son Reign did not. Both of Kim's kiddos, North and Saint West, were also featured, but Kanye West was notably absent. And although Rob Kardashian has not been photographed so far, his daughter Dream has been in several pictures over the last month.
Of course, we still have one more day to go, which has us wondering: Will Kylie take part in the final cut?
With reports circulating that she's pregnant with her first child, many are hoping she'll confirm the news by revealing her baby bump in the last pic tomorrow. But it looks like we'll just have to wait and find out!
Speaking of pregnancies, Khloe recently confirmed months-long reports that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her growing baby bump, she wrote, "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."
She continued, "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"
Following the announcement, several people close to Khloe have reached out to send their well wishes.
Last night she showed off a gorgeous rose gold "Mommy" bracelet gifted to her from her besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq.
As we wait for the final Kardashian Christmas card reveal tomorrow, take a look through all 24 days of their photos below:
See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.
Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.
Little Reign Disick is quite the model!
Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.
Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"
Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!
Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.
North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.
Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.
Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.
Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.
Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.
"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.
Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.
Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.
Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.
Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.
Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.
Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.
The West family steal the spotlight for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card.
Kanye West is a doting dad to his only son in this sweet portrait.
Kris Jenner appears with her mom, three of her five daughters and five of her six grandchildren.
Almost the whole family is together for this Christmas Eve pic, with the exception of Kanye West, Reign Disick, Rob Kardashian and, most notably, Kylie Jenner.
Do you think Kylie will make her appearance in the card tomorrow? Sound off in the comments below!