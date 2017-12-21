Britney Spears to End Las Vegas Residency With Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Performance

Britney Spears is going out with a bang.

The "Slumber Party" singer will perform from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018. It will be the first television performance of the New Year and Spears' last performance during her residency.

Spears, 36, last performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in 2002, treating fans to her Billboard Top 40 single "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" from Crossroads.

In addition to Spears, several other celebrities are scheduled to appear: