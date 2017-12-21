Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Celebrate Engagement at Disneyland

After the engagement, comes the Disneyland celebration! Just go easy on those nachos...

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend of almost two years, Karl Cook, got engaged last month on her 32nd birthday. The actress had revealed the happy news on Instagram via a video of the emotional proposal.

On Wednesday, the lovebirds, her sister Briana Cuoco and some friends headed to the Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate the couple's upcoming nuptials.

"He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic," Kaley wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo slideshow. "Mad love for this group that surrounds me!"