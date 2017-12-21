Tristan Thompson on Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy: "You Look Better Now"

After Khloe Kardashian confirmed she's pregnant with her first child via Instagram, Tristan Thompson expressed his excitement over the announcement of their little one.
"My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something and [I'll] always cherish," the Cleveland Cavaliers player commented on a photo of Khloe's baby bump. "Girl you look better now."
Following his initial reaction, the basketball player posted a new message and recalled the story of how they met.
"My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments in my life," he said. "I'm soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday I give thanks to him for bring[ing] us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional[ly] forever and ever amen."
He also ended his post by thanking basketball player Brandon Jennings for bringing the two of them together.
"Btw, shoutout [to] the brodie @brandonjennings for bringing this King and Queen together. Love my G."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed her pregnancy on Dec. 20. In her announcement, the reality star thanked Thompson for his love and support.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote to her followers. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"
Khloe continued, "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"
"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quite but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately," she added. "To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"
Rumors of Khloe's pregnancy first started spreading in September.
Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of three.