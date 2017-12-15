Married at First Sight's Season 6 Cast Revealed

Are you ready to meet the new cast of Married at First Sight?

Season six of the Lifetime show premieres on Jan. 2 and the Boston cast has just been revealed.

On the show we'll see Jaclyn Schwartzberg meet Ryan Buckley, Shawniece Jackson meet Jephte Pierre and Molly Duff meet Jonathan Francetic, moments before they say "I do."

Like in previous seasons, viewers will watch the relationships from the very start and see if sparks fly at the wedding, on the honeymoon or when the couples return home. Cameras will be there to document every moment and see if the couples decide to stay together or go their separate ways.