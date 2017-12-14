Halle Berry and Boyfriend Alex Da Kid Break Up: What Went Wrong

INSTARimages.com
Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid have gone their separate ways, E! News can confirm.
The A-list actress and British music producer broke up a few weeks ago, a source reveals, after about five months of dating. We're told Halle initiated the split after our insider says she "really put things into perspective" and decided their relationship was "not for her."
"She is much happier now," the source adds. Halle recently took to Instagram Stories with a message that read "Done with love" across a photo of a black rope positioned in the shape of a heart.
So what went wrong between the seemingly in-love duo? The insider tells us, "Ever since splitting with her ex Olivier, she has been more cautious about who she chooses to bring around the children, and bring into her life." In short, Berry decided "Alex needed to go."
This marked the first relationship Halle made public since she and Olivier Martinez finalized their divorce exactly one year ago. The exes co-parent 3-year-old Maceo, and Berry is also a mom to 9-year-old Nahla, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry.
The Oscar winner confirmed she and Alex were an item in September, describing him as her "balance" in a romantic Instagram post. A source shared at the time, "They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry."
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Halle and Alex vacationed on the South Pacific island of Bora Bora near Tahiti. The actress documented their getaway on social media, which included activities like jet-skiing, lounging and dining by the sea.
The newly single celebrities have yet to address the breakup publicly. E! News has reached out to their reps.
Us Weekly was first to report Halle and Alex's split.