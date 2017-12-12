Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup Artist Reveals His Lipstick Hack

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong'o's magenta lip is making a major statement. 

As the star walked down the red carpet before the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we noticed her glistening makeup first. The pop of color atop her sparkling emerald Halpern dress is almost hypnotizing. The dress (which is already sold out) seems like it calls for minimal makeup, to avoid of looking overdone. However, celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose opted to add to its attention-grabbing nature with dewy skin and a bright lip, and it was the perfect balance.

At first glance, the award-winning actress' pout appears to be one color, layered under a light gloss. But, after speaking to the makeup pro, we learned that she's actually wearing two lip hues that were combined to amplify the shape and sheen of her lips.

To achieve the star's powerful pout, the beauty expert prepped her lips with a moisturizing lip balm, then used Lancôme  Le Lipstique in Mauvelle to line her lips. To achieve the color, he added Lancôme Lipstick Color Design Lipstick in Hit List to the top and bottom lips and layered Lancôme Juicy Shaker in Berry in Love over the center.

"Always pick similar tones that are darker, lighter," he told E! News. "For example, [I used] the deeper purple lipstick with brighter purple gloss. This way it still reads like one color but just more 3-D. You don't want the colors to be so different that it looks ombré."

If you're looking to add the hack to your beauty arsenal, the sheen (or lighter hue) should only be applied to the center of the lips, with a little more product on the bottom than the top. "Too much sheen on the upper lip can read messy and lose the shape of your Cupid's bow," he added.

To finish the look, lightly tap your lips with your finger to blend the product, then you're red carpet ready!

