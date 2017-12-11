Why Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta Might Not Spend Christmas Together

Scheana Marie's latest endeavor might prevent her from spending the holidays with Robert Valletta.
E! News caught up with the Vanderpump Rules star at Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City, where she dished on her upcoming move to Sin City for her upcoming role in the hit show, Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man. Unfortunately, Scheana's scheduled to pack her bags around the same time she has plans to celebrate Christmas Eve with her on-again, off-again boyfriend and his family.
As she told us, "He did Thanksgiving with me. I'm planning on Christmas Eve with him, but I'm going to be moving right around then as well. I'm moving to Vegas for four to six months. I'll be starting rehearsals right around Christmas so I'm hoping to make it to Christmas Eve with his family but I have a big move ahead of me the next day."
Things between Scheana and Robert have certainly changed since E! News confirmed they were dating in February, and even the reality star admits she's unsure of their relationship status.
During an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Marie (whose marriage to Mike Shay ended just over a year ago) described her and the actor as "friends with benefits" who have "every intention of coming back together and it working out in the future."
Scheana continued, "We've been friends and in each other's lives for almost 12 years now, so that's not going to change anytime soon. Just where we're both at in our lives, in our living situations, a relationship is a little too much pressure on both ends."
For now, the Bravolebrity is fully focused on picking up where Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett left off when she departs "Sex Tips" early next year.
"I'm going to spend a lot of time reading and memorizing," Marie shared, "and keeping my abs tight because there is a part of the show where I'm wearing a lot of clothes and a part of the show where I'm not. Staying tan and toned is very important for this job. I eat whatever I want but I just make sure to work out twice as hard. I can't cut carbs or anything really."
