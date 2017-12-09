Kim Kardashian Cuts Blond Hair Even Shorter, Channeling Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian's hair transformation continues.

The platinum blonde Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently had her hair cut into a classic bob, days after she debuted a longer, shoulder-length 'do.

"I cut my hair even shorter today. Do we like it or is it too short?" Kim asked on Snapchat on Friday night.

Kim's new look brings to mind a past style sported by her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 20.

The reality star, who like her sister, likes to occasionally change up her hairstyles, recently had her friend cut her now-naturally dark brown hair super short as well.

Kim and Kylie have often showcased similar looks over the years.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

INFphoto.com; AKM-GSI

Blond, Busty & Bodysuit-Wearing

With lighter lights and matching ensembles, Kylie and Kim are practically twinning here.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Splash News; FameFlynet

Red & Black

The two sported similar styles while out and about in NYC in February 2016.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

KCS Presse / Splash News / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image

Balmain Beauties

It's no secret that both of these ladies have a soft spot for Olivier Rousteing.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Jack-RS/X17online.com, Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Mini Me

Seeing double? You bet! Kylie sports a nearly identical version of Kim's white bodysuit and high-waisted jeans combo. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Instagram

Bikini Mamas

Hot bikini bods must run in the fam! Both girls sport the same sexy white bikini with stringy detail. 

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

RMBI/FOCU/AKM-GSI

Double Denim

Denim-on-denim is an on-point trend, so we're really can't blame the two for shelling out these identical outfits. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Splash News, Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Red on Red

Obviously, Kim and Kylie both have a thing for bright red bodycons (Kylie is sporting an H&M version). 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Instagram; Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

See Right Through You

Kylie rips a page right out of Kim's style playbook with this nearly-naked dress. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

John Shearer/WireImage; Instagram

Wrap It Up

Make no mistake—this sleek white wrap dress is definitely worthy of a repeat! 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier, PacificCoastNews.com; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Go For the Gold

Back in the day, Kylie snagged Kim's metallic gold skirt and paired it with a similar black top. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

AKM-GSI, Getty Images

Bright Spot

Again, Kylie dips into Kim's clothing collection for a colorful look. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Twitter, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for adidas

Yeezus Walks

Don't be fooled by this look—both gals were dressed identically on purpose this time, supporting Kanye West's Adidas collaboration at New York Fashion Week. 

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashians Look Alike Style

Instagram

Subtle Swimwear

Kim loaned Kylie this sexy black number, which looks equally stunning on the E! star.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

AKM-GSI

Déjà Vu

The lace-up heels may be slightly different, but overall Kylie's sheer black dress ensemble looks like it came straight out of Kim's closet. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

IXOLA/AKM-GSI, NIGNY/Splash News

Olive Inspiration

Based on this snapshot, we know exactly who inspired Kylie's olive green trench coat moment.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com; Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Seeing Double

Raiding Kim's wardrobe, are we Kylie? 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

AKM-GSI; Getty Images

White Dress Wonder

You can't blame Kylie for wanting to replicate Kim's white ensemble with a sexy side slit—it's gorgeous! 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

INFphoto.com/Instagram

Black & Blanc

These two white tank top and black skirt ensembles look strikingly similar. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

INFphoto.com, JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Trailblazers

Both this silhouette and bright red-orange hue are smart choices for these fashionistas. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Getty Images/Instagram

Bright Whites

The ladies don sexy white crop top and skirt pairings. 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Look Alike Style

Instagram

Mirror Image

Each Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sports black crop top and skirt combo. 

Could the sisters have opted for so-called "mom haircuts"?

Kim has confirmed she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, via surrogate. In September, reports said Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Neither she nor her family have confirmed nor denied this. Kylie has, however, fueled the pregnancy rumors with a series of cryptic posts in recent months.

On Friday, she stirred more speculation by posing on Snapchat videos of her "new babies"—her collection of designer shoes.

