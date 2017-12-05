Game of Thrones Tops the List of Most Tweeted About Shows in 2017

In news that will shock basically no one, Game of Thrones was officially the most tweeted about show in 2017.

Twitter released the list of the top 10 shows talked about on the site, and the HBO monster hit is obviously number one. Stranger Things takes second place, while 13 Reasons Why, The Voice, and The Walking Dead also make the list, as no surprise to us.

Pretty Little Liars, which was always a Twitter staple, lands at number 10, but there are a few others on this list that have us scratching our heads a bit.