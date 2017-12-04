Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Cravings Will Have You Begging for Junk Food

Chrissy Teigen is taking her love for food to a whole new level.
After announcing that she was expecting baby No. 2 with John Legend, the supermodel has been documenting her cooking rituals and delicious meals even more on social media.
But what exactly is this famous mom craving during her latest pregnancy journey? We have some answers.
"Her cravings are out of control during this time around and she has no discipline," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She loves junk food and eats basically anything she wants."
Our insider added, "Chrissy loves cheeseburgers, French fries, chips and anything fried or spicy." Anyone else starving right about now?
Most recently, Chrissy documented her afternoon in the kitchen where she was cooking up bacon, pork and Dutch baby pancakes. And as you likely could have guessed, John along with close friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal were totally impressed.
Tasty food aside, the Cravings author is excited to expand her family that already includes daughter Luna.
"Chrissy is loving being pregnant again. She loves to joke about how kids are a burden and wishes she could have a drink with her friends, but is truly is excited to be able to have the chance to have another child," our source shared. "So far, everything is going smoothly with the pregnancy and they have already started to prepare the room for their baby boy."
The enthusiasm shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of the open and honest couple. After all, both Chrissy and John have expressed their desire to have more kids.
"I cannot wait to have the biggest family," Chrissy recently shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now. I think I'm enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything—all her new little steps and new moments—and being there for them."
Congratulations again to the happy couple!