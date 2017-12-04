Maluma's Domination: How 2017 Has Been His Best Year Yet, Plus All That's to Come

The star toured the world but also managed to find the time (we're not sure how) to record an album and plan a US tour.

Not to mention, our shocked faces when Maluma dropped X, a short film, that includes three new songs including "GPS" featuring French Montana. Flo Rida also featured the star's on his new track "Hola."

When asked by La Opinion about his accomplishments this year Maluma said, "I feel really grateful, it's a blessing from God, I came to this world with an extraordinary purpose, I came to show people that you can do it. I am a dreamer, and my dreams have taken me to where I am today, and I'll keep going because this is only the beginning of my career. I am 23, and I believe that the best is yet to come."

"I'm working hard to get to the next level," he continued. "I believe that as an artist, the biggest honor is to have the love from your fans. And knowing that I'm one of the most followed on social media, knowing that I could have more songs playing on the radio right now, it gives me a lot of happiness and makes me hungrier every day, because the sky isn't even the limit."