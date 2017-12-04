Maluma's Domination: How 2017 Has Been His Best Year Yet, Plus All That's to Come

The official dates for the 2018 MALUMA F.A.M.E Tour include:
Friday, March 23, 2018, Washington DC—EagleBank Arena
Saturday, March 24, 2018, Boston, MA—Agganis Arena
Sunday, March 25, 2018, New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
Friday, April 6, 2018, San Jose, CA—SAP Center
Saturday, April 7, 2018, Los Angeles, CA—The Forum
Sunday, April 8, 2018, San Diego, CA—Valley View Casino Center
Thursday, April 19, 2018, Houston, TX—Smart Financial Centre
Friday, April 20, 2018, El Paso, TX—El Paso Coliseum
Saturday, April 21, 2018, Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Arena
Sunday, April 22, 2018, San Antonio, TX—Freeman Coliseum
Friday, April 27, 2018, Odessa, TX—La Hacienda Event Center
Saturday, April 28, 2018, McAllen, TX—State Farm Arena
Sunday, April 29, 2018, Dallas, TX Verizon—Theatre
Friday, May 4, 2018, Denver, CO Bellco—Theatre
Saturday, May 5, 2018, Las Vegas, NV—Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sunday, May 6, 2018, Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre
Thursday, May 10, 2018, Charlotte, NC—Bojangles Coliseum
Friday, May 11, 2018, Connecticut Venue to be announced
Saturday, May 12, 2018, Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena
Sunday, May 19, 2018, Miami, FL—American Airlines Arena
Monday, May 20, 2018, Orlando, FL—Amway Center
There are additional tour dates to be announced.
As Maluma's 24th birthday approaches, we can't help but look back and admire all that he's accomplished in 2017 and throughout his entire career. But as he once said, this is only the beginning!