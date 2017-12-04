Blake Lively Sheds Her Blond Hair for Dramatic Rhythm Section Transformation

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively is making everyone do a double take.
The actress was clearly ready to transform for her upcoming role in The Rhythm Section. Directed by Reed Morano and based on the thriller novel series by Mark Burnell, the movie hones in on a woman seeking revenge on those responsible for her family's plane crash.
In honor of the new character, Lively has switched out her signature long blond tresses for a blunt black bob. The look is surprising on first glance, unlike any style Lively has sported in her career as of yet.
While it's unclear if the actress let a stylist take a scissor to her real locks or if this is the result of an expertly styled wig, fans are nonetheless reacting to her bold new look.
"Is there any look she can't rock?" one fan questioned on Lively's Instagram post of the pixie. "Love this look on you!!!" another opined.
This role certainly presents a change from Lively's expertly styled red carpet ensembles. Last month, Lively sparked headlines when she was spotted on set in Dublin sporting a disheveled shag and dirty jacket, requiring fans to do a double take yet again.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively's character adopts the identity of an assassin in her quest to discover who murdered her family, which could explain her changing looks.
Whatever the case, Lively has our attention. While we wait for the film's release, slated for 2019, take a look at more star-studded hair transformations below:
