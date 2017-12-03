Diddy Throws DJ Khaled a Star-Studded 42nd Birthday Party—And It Was Major Key

Major key!
Last night, the who's who of cool turned out in Beverly Hills last night to celebrate DJ Khaled’s 42nd birthday.
The intimate bash, which was held at a private Beverly Hills estate, was hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combsand the rest of cast of Fox's The Four, the competition show that both Diddy and Khaled will be appearing on in 2018.
Notables including Pharrell, Fergie, Jamie Foxx, Diddy's girlfriend Cassie, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige, Emily Ratajkowski, Wiz Khalifa, Teyana Taylor, Tiffany Haddish and many more hit up the blinging bash.
Jesse Williams was there by himself and a source tells E! News that he looked like he was having a blast.
Meghan Trainer had fun with her boyfriend Daryl Sabara (and of course took to Instagram to share photo-booth snaps).
At the soiree, Diddy presented DJ Khaled with a custom birthday cake on behalf of the CÎROC family, as Kelly Rowland led the star-studded crowd in serenading the music man with "Happy Birthday."
The guests also enjoyed eats prepared by viral sensation Salt Bae, STK and CATCH LA.
The partygoers sipped on DJ Khaled’s signature Wild Thoughts cocktail made with CÎROC Apple, muddled strawberries and topped with ginger beer.
Music was provided by DJ Kid Capri.
The only party more lavish than this one may have been Asahd Khaled's jungle-themed birthday party in October. Of course, the little guy was on hand with his mama to celebrate his daddy's big night.
A source tells E! News that, "Diddy and Cassie were very cute together during the evening. They were together all night. They were dancing and showing a lot of PDA. They looked happy. Cassie looked beautiful."
The insider also said that, "Jamie was enjoying himself and he wasn't flirting with any women. He was with his friends."
Another source says that things got pretty wild when Usher, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupree, Tiffany Haddish, Sean Combs and Justin Combs had a dance off.
Check out a slew of pics from the bash...
Diddy, Fergie and DJ Khaled pose for photogs at the bash.
Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Fergie, DJ Khaled, Akon, and Meghan Trainor hit the step and repeat.
Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri have some fun.
Khaled hangs with Sean Combs and Usher during the night of fun.
The DJ gets a bunch of cakes as he's serenaded by Kelly Rowland at his birthday party.
Kelly Rowland smiles wide at the bash you want to be at.
Jimmy Iovine gives the DJ a high-five during his epic birthday bash.
Tiffany Haddish is serving it in a fiery red ensemble as she hangs out with the man of the hour.
The party boy has some fun with Mary J. Blige.
Ne-Yo poses with the birthday boy in Beverly Hills.
Internet sensation Salt Bae shows DJ Khaled some of his flavorful moves.
The musical duo looks too cool at the party.
DJ Khaled taps it out with an orange-headed Pharell Williams at the star-studded soiree.
Emily Ratajkowski rocks a pinstripe ensemble for the bash on Dec. 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
