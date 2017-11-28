Gigi Hadid Gives Love to Bella Hadid Before 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid may not have been able to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year in Shanghai, China, but that doesn't mean she isn't giving big support and give love to her little sister Bella Hadid, who is walking in the Victoria's Secret show for the second time, and her other pals before the previously taped show, which was filmed on Nov. 20, airs on CBS tonight at 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old posted an image of her sister from the event on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Excited to watch my gorg lil sis (so proud @bellahadid) and all my angelic friends tonight #vsfs. HUGE LOVE to all the girls and the whole VS team!!"

The proud big sis added, "A year of prep and hard work deserves major celebration!!!! (Even though u never and you'll already be planning '18 tomorrow morning if not already @ed_razek)."