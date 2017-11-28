Who Set Up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Meet the Fashion Designer Who Possibly Played Matchmaker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview has sparked multiple mysteries.
In addition to questions about Meghan's two dogs, the newly-engaged couple has left people wondering who set them up. During their BBC interview on Monday, the couple revealed they were set up on a blind date in London in the summer of 2016.
Prince Harry shared, "Ah yes, we first met, we were introduced actually by a mutual friend, who we will..."
"We should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that," Meghan said.
Harry continued, "We'll protect her privacy yeah. And...it was through her and then we met once and then twice back to back two dates in London, last July."
Meghan went on to explain that she really didn't know much about Harry, so the only thing she asked this mystery pal is if he was "nice."
In describing this person, the couple revealed that their matchmaker is a woman. And, according to Meghan's Instagram page, she spent a lot of time traveling with her friends Markus Anderson and Misha Nonoo over the 2016 summer.
This has led people to believe that Misha, a fashion designer who was raised in London, was the one to set the couple up on the blind date.
Misha tied the knot with Alexander Gilkes, a friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry, in 2012. The couple even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in April 2011. But in Oct. 2016, just months after Misha possibly introduced Meghan to Harry, Page Six reported that Misha and Alexander had split.
When asked by The Evening Standard last month if she had set up Harry and Meghan, Misha laughed, "I really can't answer that." But she did confirm, "I love her to death." The pals met years ago in Miami, she shared, "We were seated next to one another at a lunch and we got along like a house on fire."
Meghan even wore Misha's "Husband" T-Shirt during her first official joint appearance with Harry at September 2017's Invictus Games.
