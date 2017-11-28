Who Set Up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Meet the Fashion Designer Who Possibly Played Matchmaker

This has led people to believe that Misha, a fashion designer who was raised in London, was the one to set the couple up on the blind date.

Misha tied the knot with Alexander Gilkes, a friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry, in 2012. The couple even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in April 2011. But in Oct. 2016, just months after Misha possibly introduced Meghan to Harry, Page Six reported that Misha and Alexander had split.

When asked by The Evening Standard last month if she had set up Harry and Meghan, Misha laughed, "I really can't answer that." But she did confirm, "I love her to death." The pals met years ago in Miami, she shared, "We were seated next to one another at a lunch and we got along like a house on fire."

Meghan even wore Misha's "Husband" T-Shirt during her first official joint appearance with Harry at September 2017's Invictus Games.