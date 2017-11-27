Timothée Chalamet Blushes Over Past Relationship With Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon

The 21-year-old actor sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on Monday, along with his Call Me by Your Name cast and director. During the interview, Timothée and Andy talked about the time they met on a dance floor while Timothée was dating Madonna's daughter, Lourdes.
The then-couple, who both attended La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, sparked romance rumors in 2013.
"That was actually a really fun night," Timothée said, before sharing he danced with Madonna that night.
"Well I don't know if you remember but Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together," he continued. "I don't know I usually don't talk about this stuff, but that was a good night."
Timothée also revealed that while she hasn't seen the movie yet, she's "excited" to.
And while he was "happy" to answer the questions, he did get a little flustered when Andy asked one last question about the romance.