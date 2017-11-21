Katy Perry and The Weeknd Meet for Dinner—and Cook Up Something Special for Fans

Bon appétit!

Katy Perryand The Weeknd kicked off the holiday week with a dinner out together. On Monday night, the two were snapped by paparazzi arriving to Italian restaurant Madeo in West Hollywood separately. According to a source, they dined together, but left apart around midnight.

While The Weeknd sported a casual light denim jacket and black jeans, the pop star looked chic in a camel double-breasted coat and nude pumps with her platinum pixie looking sleek.

However, if fans think this was a date, guess again. "They are discussing working together," a source told E! News. "They aren't dating." We're told they were joined by a "few producer types."

A second source confirmed the two are just friends, adding, "Abel is always thinking about new collaborations with talented artists. Abel has many female friends and most of them are in the industry."