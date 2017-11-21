2018 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: Call Me by Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird Lead the Pack

Sony Pictures Classics
Award season is just around the corner!
In West Hollywood Tuesday, Lily Collins and Tessa Thompson announced the nominees for the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards. The 33rd annual event will be at the Santa Monica Pier and be broadcast live March 3 at 5 p.m. ET on IFC. Comics Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host.
"The only thing better than having Nick Kroll and John Mulaney host the Spirit Awards is having them host the Spirit Awards twice," Film Independent President Josh Welsh said in a statement. "They did such an amazing job last year and we're thrilled to have them back in 2018." IFC President Jennifer Caserta agreed the duo "knocked it out of the park," adding, "From the minute Nick and John opened last year's show, we knew we wanted them back to host this year."
Without further ado, here is the complete list of nominees:
Best Feature
Call Me by Your name
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Rider
Best Director
Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra
Luca Gudagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Benny Safdie and Josh Benny, Good Time
Chloé Zhao, The Rider
Best First Feature
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
Menashe
Oh Lucy!
Patti Cake$
Best Female Lead
Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!
Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More
Best Male Lead
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Robert Pattinson, Good Time
Best Supporting Female
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time
Best Supporting Male
Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bennie Safdie, Good Time
Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Mike White, Beatriz at the Dinner
Best First Screenplay
Kyle Aspoleta (Story by Kyle Espeleta and Jesse Wakeman), Donald Cried
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill
Kogonada, Columbus
David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West
Best International Film
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic woman
I Am Not a Witch
Lady Macbeth
Loveless
Best Documentary Feature
The Departure
Faces Places
The Last Men in Aleppo
Motherland
Quest
Best Cinematography
Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian, Columbus
Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name
Joshua James Richards, The Rider
Best Editing
Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Good Time
Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name
Alex O'Flinn, The Rider
Gregory Plotkin, Get Out
Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
John Cassavetes Award
Dayveon
A Ghost Story
Life and Nothing More
Most Beautiful Island
The Transfiguration
Robert Altman Award
Mudbound
Kiehl's Someone to Watch Award
Amman Abbasi, Dayveon
Justin Chon, Gook
Kevin Phillips, Super Dark Times
Piaget Producers Award
Giulia Caruso and Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
Summer Shelton
Jeep Truer Than Fiction Award
Shevaun Mizrahi, Distant Constellation
Jonathan Olshefshi, Quest
Jeff Unay, The Cage Fighter
Bonnie Award
So Yong Kim
Lynn Shelton
Chloé Zhao
