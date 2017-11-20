Pirates of the Caribbean, Practical Magic and More Leaving Netflix in December 2017

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Disney Enterprises

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.

In addition to announcing which new movies and TV shows will become available for streaming in December—including Bright, Fuller House, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Planet Earth II and The Santa Clause—the company also announced which titles will be expiring in the next month.

Here is the complete list of title removals:

Dec. 1
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Best TV Quotes, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FX

Dec. 5
Holes

Dec. 9
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

Dec. 10
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite

Dec. 11
Dollhouse: Season 2

Dec. 13
The Queen of Versailles

Dec. 15
America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals With Attitude: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself

Dec. 19
Dance Academy: Series 1-3

Dec. 20
Che: Parts 1 & 2

Dec. 24
Amores Perros

Dec. 25
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Click here for Netflix's full list of additions in December 2017.

