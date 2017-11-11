Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

A legion of Kardashian fans spied with their many eyes—a diamond sparkler on Kylie Jenner's ring finger on Saturday...

The reality star posted an Snapchat video of herself driving and it was pretty clear there was a new (and very large) addition to her ring finger.

The 20-year-old, who is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scotts baby, is cruising around Los Angeles in the eye-catching video, en route to sister Kim Kardashian's cherry blossom-themed baby shower.

Fans noted the blinging rock was hard to miss on her hand.

Twitter user @MLB101516 wrote, "Anyone else see that diamond @KylieJenner just flashed on her @Snapchat ?? #iskylieengaged #kyliejennerengaged." Another fan, @laurbedford, wrote, "ok Kylie are you pregnant AND engaged? we need answers @KylieJenner."

Kylie has yet to address her fans' pregnancy questions or the new engagement rumors.

