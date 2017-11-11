Supergirl Co-Creator Andrew Kreisberg Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Warner Bros. Television has suspended producer Andrew Kreisberg, co-creator of the hit CW shows Supergirl, Arrow and The Flash, over allegations of sexual harassment.

He has denied the claims, which 15 women and four men who have worked with him talked about with Variety under condition of anonymity, fearing retaliation. They also come amid a wave of fresh sexual misconduct allegations launched against Hollywood power players in wake of dozens of accusations made against producer Harvey Weinstein, who has denied taking part in non-consensual sex.

"We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to E! News. "We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."

Kreisberg is accused of frequently touching people without their permission, asking for massages from female staff members, kissing women without permission and making sexualized comments about women's appearances, according to Variety, which spoke to accusers and witnesses.