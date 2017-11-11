Rebel Wilson Accuses Male Star of Sexual Harassment

Rebel Wilson opened up on Saturday about two experiences of sexual harassment, including one involving an unnamed male star.

The Australian Pitch Perfect star joins scores of people, including celebrities, who have spoken out online and in the press about alleged sexual harassment and assault experiences in recent weeks. The increased discourse comes after dozens of accusations were made last month against producer Harvey Weinstein, who has denied taking part in non-consensual sex.

"A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room," Wilson tweeted. "I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio—basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return."

"Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting. I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual," Wilson continued.