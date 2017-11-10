This Plus-Size Model Recreated Victoria's Secret Ads and the Results Are Perfect

Tabria Majors wants to start a conversation with companies like Victoria's Secret.

On Halloween, the 27-year-old model shared a series of stunning pics of herself recreating three of the company's ads on social media.

"Maybe I'll be a Victoria's Secret Angel this year for Halloween, since it ain't happening in real life lol," Majors wrote. "Just paying homage to a few of my favorite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models."

Majors did the post in order to start a discussion about the industry and the campaigns that are seen around the world.