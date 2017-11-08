VOTE NOW! Dress our host for the Oscars Red Carpet

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Nov. 8, 2017 1:20 PM

By E!

Erin Lim, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Do you have what it takes to be an E! red carpet stylist for the biggest, most glamorous night in Hollywood—the Academy Awards?!

If you said yes, The Rundown's Erin Lim needs you to help select her look for Oscars night as she co-hosts our very own Countdown to the Red Carpet. 

Voting will be open exclusively on our free E! News app through Friday, March 2, so make sure you get in on all of the action!

Tune in to E! on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. PT / 5 ET for a live reveal of Erin's red carpet outfit, voted on by you.

Oscars Class Photos Throughout the Years

For a live stream from behind the scenes of the red carpet don't forget to watch E! Live 360 exclusively on the E! News app next Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 PT. There isn't a better seat in the house as you get to see your favorite celebs arriving and getting primped by their teams behind the scenes. Witness the red carpet from the stars' POV, only on the app.

