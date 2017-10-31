Selena Gomez Honored as Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year

Billboard has its 2017 Woman of the Year and her name is Selena Gomez.

The award-winning triple threat has been announced as the magazine's annual honoree for 2017, joining a prestigious league of famous women like Beyoncé, Pink, Taylor Swift and Lady Gagasince its debut a decade ago.

"Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice," John Amato, president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, said in a statement. "She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year."