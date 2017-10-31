Bette Midler Slams Disney Channel's Hocus Pocus Remake: "It's Going to Be Cheap!"

Bette Midler thinks Disney Channel's remake of Hocus Pocus will be "cheap."

Back in September, E! News learned that Disney Channel is working on a remake of the classic Halloween movie.

A spokesperson for Disney Channel confirmed at the time that the project is in early development and producer David Kirschner, who worked on the original 1993 movie, is set to executive produce.

One person not on board with the project? Midler, who played the iconic role of Winifred Sanderson in the film.

While attending the New York Restoration Project's Hulaween event on Monday, the actress shared her thoughts on the remake and whether she would be involved during an interview with People.

Read

Hocus Pocus Remake in the Works at Disney Channel

"I know it's cheap. It's going to be cheap!" Midler said. "I'm not sure what they're going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don't know who they're going to find to play that."

When People asked if Midler would return if the price was right, she replied, "No, no, no!"

The original film's director, Kenny Ortega, and Sanderson sisters Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all not attached to the remake as well.

Back in 2015, Midler was asked about a likelihood of a Hocus Pocus 2 movie while answering questions on Facebook. Her response? "After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no," she shared.

What do you think about the Disney Channel remake? Could you see anyone else play Midler's role in the movie?

Sound off in the comments!

