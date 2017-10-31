Mila Kunis' Daughter Wyatt Thinks the Actress Gets "Hair and Makeup Done for a Living"

Mila Kunis' mini-me has no idea what "mama" does for a living.
The actress appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday to promote her new comedy, A Bad Moms Christmas, where guest host Shaquille O'Neal chided her for giving Santa Claus a lap dance and cursing out Kenny G in the movie. Given Mila's mature movie roles, will her daughter Wyatt Kutcher ever get to see her act onscreen? "Ooh, I don't know," Mila said. "I don't know!"
"It's weird, because there are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now, and in the billboard I'm wearing a Santa hat. And my daughter has no clue what I do for a living. She kind of thinks that mommy gets hair and makeup done for a living—that's what I do. Because she comes to the hair and makeup trailer, and then she leaves. She saw this billboard of me with the Santa hat and she says, 'Huh! That's silly. Why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?' I was like, 'I don't know.' I don't know how to even explain to her what I do for a living, so I don't know when she's going to see any of my movies, because none of them are OK," said Mila, who has starred in Black Swan, Ted and other films. "None of them! I clearly don't make movies for children, you guys."
Wyatt did get to see Mila dress up as a family-friend character over the weekend, though. "I have a 3-year-old who has no concept of time," she said, "so we, in our neighborhood, had a huge Halloween party this past Saturday. She got to go trick-or-treating, 200 kids showed up, there was mazes, haunted houses—everything. As far as she's concerned, she did Halloween."
But Mila, who said she plans to attend Game 6 of the World Series on Oct. 31, didn't love her daughter's costume. "This is what sucks about having a kid: They tell you what to do and you listen. Because you pick your battles, and you're like, 'Well, I guess this is not one of them.' I was trying to convince my daughter, 'Don't you want to be Batman or Superman or something awesome?' She's like, 'No, mom! I'm going to be Cinderella!' I was like, 'Eww! Gross! OK!' So, my kid is in a Cinderella dress—beautiful, cute little thing. 'Mommy's going to be...' And I started naming off everything, like Han Solo. She's like, 'No, Mama is Elsa.' I was like, 'No, kiddo. Mama's not Elsa.' This was six months ago. Guess what mama was on Saturday? Mama was Elsa," the actress, 34, admitted. "I sucked it up, you guys. I had a blond wig on and everything."
Speaking of the holidays, Mila also wanted to clear something up about her no gift-giving rule this year for Christmas. "I'm not anti-gifts. I just don't over-gift my child. I give them presents!" she said after a recent interview went viral. "I'm not, like, anti-gift! It's just that they get so many wonderful gifts from my family and my husband [AshtonKutcher]'s family that he and I give her literally one present. I know that story got taken out of control—I'm like, 'No presents for my daughter!' My son [Dimitri Kutcher] is 11 months old, so he gets a boob, and he's fine."
"That's right! Boobs, you guys!" Mila said. "We got 'em. Yes, Shaquille O'Neal! I said 'boobs!'"