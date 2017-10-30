Camille Grammer Is Engaged: How the Reality Star Endured a High-Profile Divorce and Found Love Nearly a Decade Later

Camille Grammer once called 2010 the worst year of her life.

The mother of two had been shooting the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while simultaneously facing the end of her 13-year marriage to star Kelsey Grammer. "My whole life was falling apart," she told Katie Couric of that time in her life two years later on Good Morning America. "My husband left me. He was having an affair with another woman in New York City while I'm filming a reality show—it doesn't get worse than that."

While the two stars differed over the details of their downfall, as it later unfolded in the public spotlight, her longtime husband had fallen in love with Kayte Walsh, a British flight attendant, and the two became engaged by the end of that year.