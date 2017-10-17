Solange and Bruno Mars Lead 2017 Soul Train Awards Nominations

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Atlantic Records

Solange is the artist to beat at the 2017 Soul Train Awards.

The singer-songwriter leads this year's list of honorees with seven total nominations, followed by Bruno Mars with six total nominations. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards will be filmed Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and will later air on BET and BET HER Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.

Here is the complete list of nominations (and two winners):

Don Cornelius Legend Award

Toni Braxton

Lady of Soul Award

SWV

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

SZA

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video of the Year

Beyoncé — "All Night"

Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"

Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Watch

Double Dare Host Marc Summers Was Recognized By Who?!

Solange, Cranes in the Sky

Vevo

Album/ Mixtape of the Year

Bruno Mars — 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman

Solange — A Seat at the Table

SZA — Ctrl

The Weeknd — Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award

Cardi B — "Bodak Yellow"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

French Montana — "Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)"

Kendrick Lamar — "Humble."

Yo Gotti — "Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)"

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars — "That's What I Like"

Childish Gambino — "Redbone"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryston Tiller)"

Khalid — "Location"

Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award

"Cranes in the Sky" — Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq

"Location" — Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs

"Love Me Now" — Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens

"Redbone" — George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donald Mckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson

"Versace on the Floor" — Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"

Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"

Wizkid — "Come Closer (feat. Drake)"

Best Collaboration

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller — "Insecure"

Mary J. Blige — "Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)"

Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"

SZA — "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"

