Everything You Want to Know About Sophie Turner's Engagement Ring

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford Brings Crowd to Tears With Touching Speech About Hoda Kotb

Harvey Weinstein, Variety

How Hollywood's Leaders Plan to Protect Employees in the Wake of Harvey Weinstein's Controversy

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Solange and Bruno Mars Lead 2017 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Look at that rock!

Over the weekend, Joe Jonas, 28, and Sophie Turner, 21, announced their engagement on social media, and we're still drooling over the Game of Thrones star's shiny new sparkler. 

Here's everything we know about her gorgeous engagement ring: 

According to certified gemologist appraiser Deborah Villepigue from The Jewelry Appraiser Inc, the ring includes a stunning pear-shaped center stone and weighs a whopping three carats—making it a ring fit for royalty and worthy of Sansa Stark's approval. The diamond ring also came with a hefty price tag. Villepigue estimated that the ring cost between $25,000 and $30,000. Turner wore a stunning diamond band with her ring.

Nice work, Joe!

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Engagement Ring

Instagram

Of course, Turner couldn't help but show off the gorgeous ring the DNCE singer picked out for her. The bride-to-be posted pictures of her new rock on Instagram along with the caption "I said yes." The former Jonas Brothers band member posted the same picture on Instagram and wrote "She said yes."

Jonas also received congratulatory messages from his family. His brother and former band mate Nick Jonas shared a picture of the beautiful ring and some kind words on Twitter. 

In addition, Turner's co-star Maisie Williams shared a photo of the ring and sent the couple a congratulatory message.

This wasn't the first major milestone for the couple. Turner posted a picture of an adorable puppy on Instagram back in September, suggesting that the couple recently welcomed a new furry family member into their home.  

Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat ??

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

The couple has been dating since at least late 2016.

 

Congratulations to the two lovebirds! We'll be keeping an eye out for our wedding invitation. Until then, we'll still be here staring at Turner's incredible ring.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.