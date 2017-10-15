James Corden Apologizes for Harvey Weinstein Jokes at amfAR Gala: ''I Am Truly Sorry''

America's most lovable James Corden learned the hard way that not everything is a laughing matter.
On Friday night The Late Late Show star hosted a glittering star-studded amfAR Los Angeles Gala honoring Julia Roberts—and while captaining the charity event, the funnyman couldn't help but to throw a few jabs at disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of both assault and rape.
But many people of the Internet didn't think his words were so funny and the entertainer faced some serious online backlash for his remarks.
The Brit took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize, writing, "To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."
Bob Weinstein Says ''Depraved'' Brother Harvey Weinstein Has ''No Remorse'' in Explosive New Interview
but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2)— James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017
Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017
Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
Earlier in the day, celeb chef Anthony Bourdain, who has been very outspoken in his disdain for Weinstein, tweeted a variety of messages aimed at the comic's jokes.
Bourdain wrote, "James Corden gonna have trouble booking "talent" at a methadone clinic after this. #TurdDumpling." He continued, "Mr. Corden is free to tell whatever jokes he likes. As he should be. I'm free to suggest he's a porcine, pandering tool. #lowhangingfruit."
E! News can report that during the event Corden made several jokes about the Weinstein scandal.
Corden said, "This is a beautiful room, this a beautiful night here in L.A., it is so beautiful that Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel room to give him a massage."
He also added, "It has been weird this week, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women that had to watch him take a bath, it is weird to watch Harvey Weinstein in hot water."
Referring to the incident in which a woman alleged that the former Weinstein Company head masturbated into a plant when she rejected his advances, Corden said to the A-list crowd, "Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight but he will settle for whatever potted plant is closest."
Weinstein has issued an apology for his behavior but has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom