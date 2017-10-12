Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy Attend Art Auction in Rare Public Sighting

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
This celebrity sighting is giving us ‘90s nostalgia.
Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted making a rare public appearance with her hubby Olivier Sarkozy at the "Take Home A Nude Annual Auction" at Sotheby's in New York.
Olsen wore a black ensemble with lace detailing at the bottom, as well as white shoes. Her husband donned a grey suit, a light blue shirt and a tie.
The event was hosted by the New York Academy of Art and honored the painter John Alexander. According to the organization's website, the event offered cocktails and an auction followed by dinner.
Olsen wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. Naomi Watts also made an appearance and wore a black dress with colorful lines from the Christian Dior Resort 2018 collection.
Olsen and Sarkozy tied the knot in November 2015. With a family and fashion empire, the former actress has a lot to juggle.
"I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner," the designer told NET-A-PORTER.com'sital magazine, The EDIT. "I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you're not productive."
In addition to making limited public appearances, Olsen has yet to make an appearance on Fuller House, the remake of the ‘90s sitcom Full House in which she and Ashley Olsen played Michelle Tanner. And while fans have expressed hope that she would make a return, Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House and Fuller House, doesn't seem to be holding his breath.
"Personally, I've given up asking them," Franklin told TVLine. "The door is open, but I'm not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don't seem interested in coming. It's been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. It's up to them to decide if they want to come play or not."
