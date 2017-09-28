Lynda Carter Calls James Cameron a "Poor Soul" for Sexist Wonder Woman Comments

Carter continues, "Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT."

Back in August, Cameron made his first comments about the movie and said why it didn't impress him. "All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood's been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing," Cameron told The Guardian. "I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards."

Cameron then talked about the character Sarah Connor from the Terminator films, which he directed. "Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!" Cameron said.